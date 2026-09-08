Russian Missile and Drone Attack on Kyiv Injures 6 After Three-Day Pause Ends

Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight, injuring at least six people and damaging residential buildings, a school and civilian infrastructure across the Ukrainian capital, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday.

The attack came hours after a three-day pause in Russian strikes expired, ending a temporary suspension announced by Moscow during the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys to Russia and Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Air Force said Russia fired at least 12 ballistic missiles at Kyiv within roughly an hour, alongside drones targeting several districts of the capital. Air defense systems intercepted a number of incoming missiles and drones, but debris and explosions caused fires and significant damage in multiple neighborhoods.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least six people were wounded in the assault, with three victims hospitalized. Emergency crews responded to fires in residential buildings and public facilities, while authorities reported damage to a school and several apartment blocks.

The overnight barrage triggered air raid sirens across Kyiv and forced residents to seek shelter as explosions echoed throughout the city. Local officials described the attack as one of the most intense strikes on the capital in recent weeks.

The renewed assault followed the expiration of a three-day suspension of Russian attacks announced on September 6 during the diplomatic mission of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, U.S. special envoys involved in efforts to encourage negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.

Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of using temporary pauses for political messaging while continuing preparations for further attacks. The latest strike has fueled doubts about prospects for a sustained ceasefire despite renewed diplomatic contacts.

Ukrainian authorities said the attack primarily affected civilian neighborhoods rather than military installations, with apartment buildings, educational facilities and other public infrastructure among the damaged sites. Emergency services continued assessing the extent of destruction throughout the morning.