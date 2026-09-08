France Begins Trial of 14 Men Over English Channel Disaster That Killed 31 Migrants, Including 4 Afghans

The trial of 14 men accused of organizing the deadliest migrant crossing of the English Channel opened in Paris on Tuesday, nearly five years after a small overcrowded boat sank off the French coast, killing at least 31 migrants, including four Afghans. French prosecutors say the tragedy was preventable and was driven by transnational human trafficking networks.

The disaster occurred on November 24, 2021, when dozens of migrants left northern France in an inflatable boat bound for the United Kingdom. Authorities recovered the bodies of 27 people, while four others remain missing and are presumed dead, bringing the death toll to 31. Among the victims were four Afghan nationals, alongside migrants from Iraq, Ethiopia, Somalia and other countries.

The defendants are accused of belonging to organized human trafficking networks that transported migrants from camps in northern France to the Channel coast before arranging dangerous crossings to Britain. Prosecutors say two interconnected trafficking groups, one Afghan and the other Iraqi-Kurdish played central roles in planning and facilitating the journey.

The charges include manslaughter, involuntary injury, facilitating illegal migration as part of an organized criminal network, and participation in a criminal organization. Two suspects are being tried in absentia after remaining outside the reach of French authorities, while most of the defendants have denied responsibility.

Investigators concluded that the inflatable boat was poorly constructed, unfit for open waters, dangerously overcrowded and lacked enough life jackets. Survivors told investigators the vessel began taking on water shortly after leaving the French coast as passengers desperately tried to stay afloat in freezing temperatures.

Court documents show that migrants made around 10 emergency calls to French and British rescue services as the boat drifted in the Channel. Despite repeated pleas for help, rescue operations were delayed and no authority intervened before the boat capsized.

The criminal trial of the alleged smugglers is separate from a broader judicial investigation into the actions of French rescue services. Five employees of France’s regional maritime rescue coordination center in Gris-Nez and two crew members of a French patrol vessel are under investigation for allegedly failing to assist people in danger at sea. They deny wrongdoing.

A public inquiry in the United Kingdom concluded last year that the migrants’ deaths were avoidable, criticizing failures by both French and British authorities, including delays in responding to distress calls and decisions that ended search operations prematurely.

The case has become one of the most significant legal proceedings related to migrant smuggling in Europe, renewing scrutiny of the criminal networks that profit from Channel crossings and the failures of emergency response systems on both sides of the France-UK border.