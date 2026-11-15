Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, in an artistic illustration. The couple married in 2012.

A Reddit joke has made Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg the internet’s “last faithful billionaire,” as the fallout from Nvidia founder Jensen Huang’s affair spreads online.

On Thursday, the same day Nvidia announced Huang’s resignation, a user in the r/NvidiaStock forum posted a photo of Zuckerberg walking beside his wife, Priscilla Chan. The caption read: “Surprisingly, the only billionaire who is still faithful to his wife.” The post drew thousands of reactions, and outlets have since called him the “last faithful billionaire standing.”

Some users said Zuckerberg was too absorbed in technology to stray. Others pointed out that nobody knows what goes on inside a marriage.

Behind the joke is a serious story. On November 8, Huang wrote in a letter to employees, which Nvidia later published, “I was unfaithful to my wife.” He apologized to his family and staff. The New York Times had linked him to Alice Huang, a former executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based Nvidia customer. Three Republican House committee chairs describe her as a publicly reported Chinese intelligence asset. Beijing calls that claim unsubstantiated.

Nvidia’s board opened an independent investigation. On November 12, the company said in a regulatory filing that Huang had resigned as chief executive, effective immediately. It gave no reason. Chief financial officer Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO.

Zuckerberg and Chan met at a Harvard party in 2003, married in May 2012 and have three daughters. In 2024 he recorded a cover of “Get Low” with T-Pain as an anniversary tribute. It was reportedly the song playing the night they met.

The nickname proves nothing about anyone’s private life. It does show how quickly a CEO’s personal conduct becomes public property, especially at a company at the center of the AI economy.