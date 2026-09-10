Zelensky’s Plane Nearly Hit by Drone During Moldova Departure, Norway PM Says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s plane was “almost hit” by a drone while taking off from Moldova en route to Norway, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said, after Moldovan authorities temporarily closed the country’s airspace because of a drone alert.

Støre told Norway’s public broadcaster NRK that the incident occurred on Tuesday as Zelenskyy was departing Chișinău for Oslo to attend the funeral of Norway’s King Harald V. He said the aircraft narrowly avoided a drone, describing it as “the reality he lives in,” but did not provide details on how close the drone came or the source of the information.

Moldova later confirmed that Zelensky’s departure was delayed after authorities temporarily suspended flights because of a drone incursion into the country’s airspace. Officials said two drones entered Moldovan airspace during a wave of Russian attacks on neighboring Ukraine, prompting air traffic to halt before the president’s aircraft was cleared for takeoff once the threat had passed.

According to Moldovan authorities, one drone crashed on Moldovan territory, sparking a fire near the capital region, while another briefly entered the airspace of neighboring Romania, a NATO member, before leaving Moldovan airspace. No injuries were reported from the drone incidents, but officials described them as a serious threat to civilian aviation and public safety.

Zelensky arrived safely in Oslo later that evening and joined other world leaders at the funeral ceremony for King Harald V on Wednesday. During his visit, he also met Norwegian officials and defense industry executives to discuss strengthening Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and expanding cooperation on a European anti-ballistic missile initiative.

The incident has intensified concerns over regional airspace security as Russian drone attacks increasingly spill beyond Ukraine’s borders. Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan said more than 30 drones have violated Moldova’s airspace in 2026 alone, including 17 incidents in August, while President Maia Sandu accused Russia’s war in Ukraine of creating growing security risks for Moldova and neighboring countries.

Russia has not publicly commented on the drone incident involving Zelensky’s flight. Ukrainian, Moldovan, Norwegian and U.S. authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the airspace violation and the threat posed to the Ukrainian president’s aircraft.