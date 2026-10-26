Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to the media in Kyiv as Ukraine seeks continued US support for its air defences amid Russian missile attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the United States has fully restored warnings about imminent Russian ballistic missile attacks, a critical source of information for Ukraine’s air defences, after recent disruptions.

Zelensky also said SpaceX’s Starshield satellite communications service was again operating without the restrictions imposed earlier in October. Speaking to Ukraine’s TSN television channel, he said the service had been functioning since early Saturday for users travelling at speeds of up to 420 kilometres per hour.

According to Reuters, Zelensky linked the changes to his meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff in Oslo, where the two discussed the missile warnings and satellite communications. The reports come amid tensions over Washington’s pressure on Kyiv to halt attacks on Russian oil refineries.

The United States has argued that Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy facilities have contributed to higher energy prices, an increasingly sensitive issue for the Trump administration amid its conflict with Iran and next month’s US midterm elections.

Zelensky Sets Conditions for Halting Oil Facility Strikes

Zelensky said Ukraine would stop attacking Russian oil infrastructure only if Moscow halted strikes on Ukrainian electricity facilities, Washington permitted Starshield to be used over Russian territory to help identify ballistic missile launch sites, or the United States supplied additional Patriot air-defence missiles.

Patriot systems are among the weapons Ukraine relies on to intercept incoming Russian missiles. US early-warning information is also important because it can give Ukrainian forces more time to prepare defences against ballistic attacks.

The dispute highlights the competing demands on US support for Ukraine as Washington seeks to influence the course of the war while pressing Kyiv over its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.

Ukraine Rejects Limits on Its Military and Forced Neutrality

Looking ahead to possible technical talks involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States in November, Zelensky said Kyiv would not accept restrictions on the size or capabilities of its armed forces or be forced into neutrality after the war.

Ukraine has long sought NATO membership, although some alliance members have expressed reservations about its accession.

Zelensky again called for a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin under US mediation. He said questions about occupied Ukrainian territory should be discussed directly by the two countries’ leaders.

Russia currently occupies nearly 20% of Ukraine’s territory, according to the figures cited in Reuters’ report. The status of those territories remains one of the central obstacles to a potential settlement.