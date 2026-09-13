Zarif Welcomes China’s Offer to Mediate Iran-U.S. Talks

Former Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has welcomed China’s offer to mediate between Iran and the United States, calling it a timely opportunity to reduce tensions as Beijing steps up diplomatic efforts to prevent a wider conflict in the Middle East amid escalating U.S.-Iran confrontations.

In a post on X on Sunday, September 13, Zarif said China’s mediation proposal offers an important opportunity for diplomacy at a time of heightened regional instability. He argued that sustainable security in the Middle East depends on respect for national sovereignty, an end to coercive measures and adherence to international law.

Zarif said multilateral diplomacy remains the only practical path to achieving lasting regional stability, signaling support for broader international involvement in efforts to ease tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The comments came a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping announced Beijing’s willingness to help mediate between Iran and the United States on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. Xi said China is prepared to work with BRICS members to promote peace and stability across the Middle East and the Gulf region.

China has increasingly positioned itself as a diplomatic actor in the Middle East, building on its role in facilitating the restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia in 2023. Beijing has repeatedly called for dialogue, de-escalation and political solutions to regional conflicts.

Xi’s proposal comes as tensions between Iran and the United States have sharply escalated in recent days following military exchanges and expanded U.S. sanctions targeting Iran’s aviation and energy sectors. The renewed confrontation has raised concerns about the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil shipments.

While Washington has not publicly responded to China’s mediation proposal, U.S. officials have continued to emphasize pressure on Iran through sanctions and military deterrence while also leaving the door open to diplomacy under certain conditions.