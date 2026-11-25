Zarak, ridden by Christophe Soumillon, during the Prix du Jockey Club (French Derby) at Chantilly, north of Paris, on June 5, 2016. He finished second to Almanzor. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP)

Zarak, one of Europe’s leading racehorse stallions, has died at the age of 13 after an accident at Haras de Bonneval, the Aga Khan Studs’ breeding farm in Normandy, France.

The Aga Khan Studs announced his death on Tuesday, November 24. French racing broadcaster Equidia reported that the accident happened that morning. The studs have not said what kind of accident it was.

In a statement, the Aga Khan Studs said his death was “a profound loss to the Aga Khan Studs and the European breeding industry.”

The news shook French racing. The French racing daily Jour de Galop wrote on Wednesday that France had lost its best stallion since Wootton Bassett left the country. The breeding website France Sire called his death a tragic loss for French and European breeding, saying he still had much to give.

Zarak was a son of Dubawi and Zarkava, the unbeaten mare who won the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, France’s most famous race, in 2008. Trained by Alain de Royer-Dupré, he finished second in the Prix du Jockey Club, the French Derby, in 2016. A year later he won the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, a Group 1 race, the top level in European racing.

He began his breeding career at Bonneval in 2018. His stud fee, the price a breeder pays to send a mare to a stallion, was €12,000 at first. It rose to €80,000 by 2025 and had been set at the same level for 2027.

His offspring include 45 stakes winners, horses that have won races in the sport’s top categories. Three won Group 1 races on the Flat: Metropolitan, Haya Zark and Zagrey. Several of his sons are now stallions themselves.

Earlier this year, Zarak missed the start of the breeding season after an injury in his stable. He recovered and returned to work in the spring.

Zarak came from one of the oldest families in the Aga Khan breeding operation. His female line goes back to Mumtaz Mahal, a mare bought by Aga Khan III in 1922. Zarak and his mother were both bred by the studs under the late Aga Khan IV, who died in February 2025.

With his sons already at stud and young horses still to race, Zarak’s name will stay in European pedigrees for years to come.