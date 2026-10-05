‘Your Place Is in Jail’: India’s Supreme Court Rebukes Rajpal Yadav Over Cheque Case

Credit: X/@rajpalyadav (L); iStock Photo.

India’s Supreme Court on Monday sharply rebuked Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav for failing to comply with a payment undertaking in seven long-running cheque-dishonour cases, warning him that “your place is in jail” if he continued to disregard court orders.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana directed Yadav to make the required payment by Tuesday and listed the matter for Wednesday as the first case. The court said it could dismiss his appeal but was reluctant to do so because that could affect the complainant’s ability to recover the money.

The dispute involves private firm M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd. At an earlier hearing on September 15, the Supreme Court had given Yadav a final two-week opportunity to present a concrete repayment proposal and directed him to deposit $20,768 with the court registry. That deadline expired on Monday without the payment being made.

During Monday’s hearing, Yadav’s counsel argued that the complainant was not financially disadvantaged. Justice Bagchi rejected the argument, saying the complainant could be wealthier than Yadav but was “poor to the extent you have swindled them,” before criticising what the bench described as arrogance and warning that the actor’s place was in jail.

Yadav’s counsel later produced a copy of a US$56,000 demand draft and said it was being processed by the bank. The bench questioned whether the draft was genuine. Counsel for the complainant accused Yadav of repeatedly failing to comply with court directions.

The case stems from $518,700 in financial assistance that the complainant says Yadav received in 2010 to finance his film Ata Pata Laapata. According to the firm, Yadav later issued seven cheques of 109,019.50 USD each toward repayment, but the cheques were dishonoured. The firm has also said an agreement signed in 2012 required Yadav, his wife Radha and their company to repay about $1.14 million, including interest.

The Delhi High Court upheld Yadav’s conviction in July and sentenced him to three months’ imprisonment in the seven cases, with the sentences running concurrently. It also directed him to pay more than 103,826.30 USD to the complainant in each case and refused to condone a delay of 1,894 days in filing challenges to the conviction.

The Supreme Court had previously granted Yadav temporary protection from surrender subject to a 519,140.50 USD deposit with its registry. His counsel has told the court that the actor spent about four and a half months in prison and that colleagues from the entertainment industry helped secure his release.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the matter again on Wednesday, after giving Yadav one more opportunity to comply with the payment direction.