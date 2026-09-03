Yemen Army Says Houthis Fired 14 Ballistic Missiles at Western Coast

Yemen’s armed forces said Thursday that Houthi fighters launched 14 ballistic missiles and several drones toward populated areas along the country’s western coast, including parts of Taiz and Hodeidah provinces.

In a statement posted on X, the Yemeni Armed Forces Media Center said the attacks targeted districts along the western coast and were accompanied by drone strikes. Military sources said air defenses intercepted and shot down several drones over the Taiz front and other areas along the coast.

The military said the ballistic missiles did not hit positions held by government-aligned forces and had no impact on their ongoing operations. It also said troops had suppressed sources of hostile fire and threats in the Al-Kadhah sector of the Al-Barah front, west of Taiz, amid continued ground clashes in the area.

The Yemeni military did not provide figures for possible casualties or property damage from the missile and drone attacks.

The latest escalation follows renewed fighting on Yemen’s western fronts after years of relative calm. Recent Houthi attacks have also targeted the Red Sea port city of Mokha and surrounding areas, with previous attacks reported to have caused civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.

The conflict between the Houthis and forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government has remained largely frozen since a UN-backed truce in 2022, although the truce formally expired. Fighting has intensified again in several areas since mid-2026.

The Houthis, who control the capital, Sanaa, and large parts of northern and western Yemen, are aligned with Iran. The renewed fighting comes amid broader regional tensions, including Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and their recent declaration of a maritime blockade targeting Saudi Arabia.