Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, November 18, 2026. — Sputnik/Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping defended free trade while Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned Western sanctions ahead of Thursday’s high-stakes meeting with US President Donald Trump in China.

In a report published on Wednesday, November 18, Reuters said the remarks by Xi and Putin came as the three leaders prepared for talks in Shenzhen that could address the Ukraine war, the US conflict with Iran, trade disputes, artificial intelligence and nuclear weapons.

Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Xi called for stronger international cooperation, warning against trade protectionism and unilateral economic measures. He urged countries to uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organization at its centre, and maintain stable global supply chains.

Xi’s comments followed Washington’s announcement of additional restrictions on China’s access to advanced artificial intelligence chips, including those produced by US companies such as Nvidia. Beijing has threatened to retaliate against the measures, which could further complicate an already fragile trade agreement between the two economic powers.

Xi also pledged to continue investing in China’s industrial and technological development, reduce tariffs and further open the country’s markets. His message is expected to appeal to developing economies, particularly in the Global South, as Beijing seeks to present itself as a reliable economic partner amid growing tensions with Washington.

However, Western governments have raised concerns about China’s manufacturing policies and trade surplus, which exceeds $1 trillion annually. They argue that Beijing’s industrial dominance threatens foreign businesses, employment and international supply chains.

Putin, meanwhile, used his address to challenge Western economic pressure on Russia, describing Western powers as former hegemons and arguing that sanctions imposed following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine had failed to weaken the Russian economy.

He said sanctions, tariffs and export restrictions had lost much of their ability to contain economic competitors. Putin also criticised Europe’s position in global affairs, describing the continent as being in a period of decline.

Later, during a bilateral meeting, Xi and Putin praised their countries’ partnership and pledged to strengthen cooperation in support of what they described as a multipolar international order.

The upcoming trilateral meeting has raised concerns among smaller countries that major powers could make decisions affecting their security and economic interests without their participation.

Trump arrived in Asia after visiting the Philippines, where he pledged to deepen defence cooperation amid tensions with China over disputed areas of the South China Sea.

The three leaders are expected to meet on Thursday in Shenzhen. The discussions could have significant implications for international security, global trade and relations among the world’s major powers.