X Suspends More Than 13,000 Accounts in Suspected Iran, Russia and China Influence Operations

Social media platform X has suspended more than 13,000 accounts linked to three suspected foreign influence operations involving Iran, Russia and China that targeted political discussions in the United States ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, the company said.

In a statement published Wednesday, October 14, X’s Global Government Affairs team said the accounts were identified through proactive monitoring and investigations. The networks allegedly used inauthentic accounts to publish and amplify political content targeting candidates and public figures across the political spectrum.

X did not disclose how many accounts were associated with each country or provide detailed evidence about the suspected operations. The figure of more than 13,000 represents the combined total suspended across all three networks, rather than a separate count for each country.

The company said its safety team uses multiple detection methods to identify activity that violates platform rules, including coordinated inauthentic behavior and spam networks. It described its authenticity policy as a key tool for detecting and disrupting attempts to manipulate conversations on the platform.

X also highlighted its Civic Integrity policy, which covers misleading content that could affect participation in elections or other civic processes. This includes posts that mislead people about when, where or how to vote, or seek to discourage them from participating.

The platform said it uses Community Notes to add context and credible sources to posts. Users can report potentially misleading election-related content through the platform’s reporting system, while X may also apply civic-integrity labels to posts requiring additional attention. The company said its efforts would continue through Election Day and beyond.

The announcement comes ahead of the November 3 U.S. midterm elections, when voters will decide control of Congress. Foreign influence campaigns and coordinated online manipulation have remained concerns for technology companies and election officials, although X’s statement did not specify the political messages used by the suspended accounts or establish that they had changed voter behavior.