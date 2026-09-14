WWE Raw Tonight: Roman Reigns Faces Penta in Main Event

WWE Monday Night RAW heads to Mexico City on September 14 with a stacked card led by Roman Reigns defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Mexican star Penta, as WWE continues its South America tour.

The event takes place at Arena CDMX in Mexico City and features championship matches, Money in the Bank qualifiers, and appearances by several top WWE stars. The show will stream live globally on Netflix under WWE’s multi-year media rights agreement.

Roman Reigns’ title defense against Penta is expected to be the centerpiece of the event, marking one of WWE’s biggest matches in Mexico in recent years. Penta enters the championship bout in front of a home crowd after establishing himself as one of WWE’s leading international stars.

The card also includes Chad Gable defending the Intercontinental Championship against Dragon Lee, while two triple-threat matches will determine new qualifiers for the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder matches.

In the men’s qualifier, Je’Von Evans, Austin Theory, and Big Cass compete for a place in the Money in the Bank match. The women’s qualifier features Kelani Jordan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Lola Vice, with Jordan and Vice making their RAW main-roster debuts.

Stephanie Vaquer is also scheduled to appear during the Mexico City broadcast as WWE continues to expand its presence across Latin America.

WWE RAW match card

Roman Reigns vs. Penta — World Heavyweight Championship

Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee — Intercontinental Championship

Je’Von Evans vs. Austin Theory vs. Big Cass — Money in the Bank qualifier

Kelani Jordan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lola Vice — Money in the Bank qualifier

Stephanie Vaquer — Scheduled appearance

Global broadcast times

RAW will air live from Mexico City at different times around the world, including 5:30 a.m. Indian time on Tuesday for viewers in India. Netflix remains the exclusive global streaming platform for RAW in most international markets.

The Mexico City event is part of WWE’s ongoing international expansion strategy, with major televised events being staged across Latin America ahead of upcoming premium live events and the next Money in the Bank qualifiers.