WSJ: Iran Used Chinese Satellite Imagery in Deadly Attack on US Base in Jordan, Officials Say

Iran used high-resolution satellite imagery obtained from Chinese commercial providers to help plan a deadly drone attack on a U.S. military base in Jordan earlier this year, according to U.S. officials cited by The Wall Street Journal.

The report says Iranian planners had detailed satellite images of Muwaffaq al-Salti Air Base in Jordan, where U.S. forces were stationed before the July attack that killed three American service members. U.S. officials told the newspaper that Tehran appeared to have acquired imagery capable of identifying military infrastructure and operational layouts at the base.

According to The Wall Street Journal, U.S. authorities have identified Chinese entities that allegedly supplied the satellite imagery to Iran but have stopped short of accusing the Chinese government of direct involvement in the attack. Officials described the imagery as commercially available satellite intelligence that was later used by Iran.

The newspaper reported that senior U.S. officials raised the issue with their Chinese counterparts through diplomatic channels. Chinese officials denied the allegations and requested evidence supporting Washington’s claims, according to the report.

The attack on the Jordanian base marked one of the deadliest assaults on U.S. forces in the Middle East in recent years and prompted retaliatory U.S. strikes against Iranian-linked targets. Washington has since increased scrutiny of China’s rapidly expanding commercial satellite industry, arguing that imagery sold by private companies can enhance the military capabilities of U.S. adversaries.

The report comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran following months of military escalation across the Middle East. U.S. officials have repeatedly accused Iran of using drones, missiles and proxy groups to target American forces and allied facilities in the region, allegations Tehran denies.

Neither the White House nor China’s Foreign Ministry has publicly released evidence supporting or refuting the claim that Chinese satellite imagery was used in planning the Jordan attack. Beijing has consistently denied providing military assistance to Iran in connection with attacks on U.S. forces.