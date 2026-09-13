World’s Largest Fully Electric Ferry Unveiled as Global Shipping Pushes Toward Clean Energy

The world’s largest fully electric passenger ferry has been unveiled, marking a major milestone in the global transition toward low-emission maritime transport as governments and shipping companies seek to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

The vessel, named China Zorrilla, was launched in Australia and is designed to carry up to 2,100 passengers and 225 vehicles on a single journey. Built by Australian shipbuilder Incat for South American ferry operator Buquebus, it is powered entirely by electricity and is expected to operate between Argentina and Uruguay across the Río de la Plata.

According to the manufacturer, the ferry is equipped with what is described as the world’s largest battery system ever installed on a ship, with more than 40 megawatt-hours of energy storage. The batteries will power eight electric waterjet propulsion units, allowing the vessel to operate without conventional diesel engines.

The 130-meter catamaran represents one of the most ambitious attempts yet to electrify large-scale passenger shipping. Incat said the ferry is expected to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, noise pollution and fuel consumption compared with conventional ferries operating on the same route.

The launch comes as the international shipping industry faces growing pressure to cut carbon emissions. The International Maritime Organization has adopted targets to achieve net-zero emissions from global shipping by around 2050, prompting investment in electric, hydrogen and alternative-fuel vessels.

Electric ferries have already entered service in countries including Norway, Denmark and New Zealand, but most operate on shorter routes with lower passenger capacity. The China Zorrilla is considered the largest electric ferry built to date in terms of passenger and vehicle capacity.

The project also highlights growing investment in battery technology for heavy transport. Engineers say advances in battery density and fast-charging infrastructure are making larger electric vessels commercially viable for regional routes where regular charging is possible.

Buquebus plans to introduce the ferry into commercial service after sea trials and final certification. Once operational, it is expected to become one of the flagship zero-emission vessels in international passenger transport, serving one of South America’s busiest ferry corridors.

The unveiling reflects a broader shift in global transport policy, with countries accelerating efforts to replace oil, gas and coal-powered vehicles and vessels with cleaner technologies as part of climate and energy transition strategies.