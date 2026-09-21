World Leaders Gather at UN Amid Middle East and Ukraine Wars, AI Fears

Nearly 130 heads of state and government are expected in New York this week for the United Nations General Assembly, with the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, artificial intelligence and the future of global cooperation among the main issues facing world leaders.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to address the General Assembly for the second consecutive year as the annual high-level debate begins on September 22. The gathering comes as the post-World War II international order faces mounting pressure and the United Nations confronts political and financial challenges.

The United Nations has faced growing pressure over its finances and role in international crises. Reuters reported that the Trump administration has sharply reduced U.S. contributions to the organization and withdrawn from multiple UN agencies, raising questions about Washington’s future engagement with the institution.

China’s President Xi Jinping will not attend the General Assembly this year. Instead, Xi is expected to travel to Washington to meet Trump on September 24, with the planned talks expected to cover issues including the Iran conflict, Taiwan and the U.S.-China relationship.

Artificial intelligence is also emerging as a major issue at this year’s gathering. UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for stronger international oversight of rapidly advancing AI technology, warning that its risks cannot be ignored. His position contrasts with Trump’s more dismissive approach to calls for additional regulation.

AI will also feature in discussions at the UN Security Council. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is scheduled to brief the council during the General Assembly week on AI and its implications for international security, with an emphasis on international cooperation and safety standards.

The Assembly takes place as conflicts continue to dominate the international agenda. The Middle East crisis, the Russia-Ukraine war and other conflicts are expected to feature prominently in leaders’ speeches, while disruptions to energy and food supplies add to concerns about the wider economic consequences of prolonged instability.

The meeting also comes during a leadership transition at the United Nations. Guterres is due to leave office at the end of 2026, while the process of selecting his successor remains underway. Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet withdrew from the race on September 20, leaving seven candidates, according to Reuters.

The UN General Assembly’s high-level week runs through September 28, with representatives from all 193 member states participating in the General Debate and other high-level meetings. The UN says this year’s session is focused broadly on restoring trust, managing global transformation and strengthening international cooperation.