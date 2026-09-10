World Has Forgotten Afghans as Repression Deepens, UN Rights Chief Warns

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk speaks during a press conference in Cairo on November 8, 2023, following a visit to Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has warned that Afghanistan’s human rights and humanitarian crisis is worsening under Taliban rule, saying the international community has largely “forgotten and abandoned” the Afghan people as repression intensifies and forced returns increase.

Türk said the Taliban’s de facto authorities continue to tighten restrictions every month, particularly against women and girls, while millions of Afghans remain trapped in poverty and hundreds of thousands are being returned to Afghanistan against their will. He urged governments to renew pressure on the current administration and halt involuntary deportations of Afghans.

“As each month passes, the de facto authorities are tightening and enforcing oppressive measures. Yet, it seems the world has forgotten and abandoned the people of Afghanistan. The silence is deafening,” Türk said.

The remarks came as the UN Human Rights Office issued a renewed appeal over Afghanistan’s deteriorating rights situation, nearly five years after the Taliban returned to power in August 2021.

Human rights crisis “going from bad to worse”

Türk said Afghanistan’s humanitarian emergency has deepened as international attention shifts to other global crises. Millions of people remain in poverty, basic rights continue to erode, and shrinking international assistance has left humanitarian agencies struggling to meet growing needs.

The UN rights chief said foreign aid to Afghanistan has “almost dried up,” worsening conditions for vulnerable communities already facing food insecurity, limited healthcare, unemployment and shortages of clean drinking water.

The United Nations has appealed for $1.7 billion in humanitarian funding for Afghanistan this year, but only slightly more than 30 percent of that amount has been secured, leaving major relief operations underfunded.

Türk condemns “gender apartheid”

Türk delivered one of his strongest condemnations yet of Taliban restrictions on women and girls, describing their systematic exclusion from public life as an unacceptable human rights violation that has become institutionalized.

He said Taliban policies restricting education, employment, freedom of movement, public participation and decision-making amount to gender apartheid and “have no place in any society.”

The UN rights office said Taliban decrees issued this year have further expanded restrictions on women and girls, including measures affecting family law and increasing barriers to leaving abusive marriages, while women remain banned from secondary and higher education and excluded from most public-sector jobs.

Türk also criticized continued arrests and corporal punishments carried out under the Taliban’s morality authorities, saying Afghans are being detained for alleged violations related to dress codes, beard length and music.

UN urges countries to stop deporting Afghans

A central focus of Türk’s statement was the growing number of Afghans being deported from neighboring countries and Europe.

He warned that many returnees are being sent to a country they have never lived in or no longer have ties to, where they face severe humanitarian hardship and potential persecution.

“Many are being forced into a country where they will face extreme poverty, food shortages, limited access to healthcare, education and employment,” Türk said.

The UN rights chief called on all states conducting deportations to reconsider their policies and prioritize the lives and safety of Afghans.

His office has repeatedly warned that forced returns violate the international law principle of non-refoulement, particularly for women and girls, journalists, former government officials, civil society activists and other groups considered at heightened risk under Taliban rule.