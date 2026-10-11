World Condemns Deadly Houthi Attack on Riyadh Airport That Killed 12

Governments and international officials have condemned a missile attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that killed 12 people and injured 309 others, as Saudi Arabia blamed Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement and vowed a response.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said the attack on Saturday, October 10, killed four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshi nationals and one citizen each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. Several of the injured were reported to be in critical condition. The attack also damaged airport facilities and disrupted flight operations.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen blamed the group for targeting a passenger terminal and described the attack as a war crime. Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said the command would respond firmly while acting in accordance with international humanitarian law. The Houthis also claimed responsibility for the attack, according to international media reports.

U.S. President Donald Trump described the attack as “terrible” and said Washington was considering whether to join Saudi military operations against the Houthis. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the attack, noting that an American citizen was among those killed, and expressed condolences to the victims’ families.

Hans Grundberg, the United Nations special envoy for Yemen, called the attack a grave escalation, warning that strikes against civilian infrastructure threaten regional security and further complicate efforts to achieve peace in Yemen. He urged the Houthis, also known as AnsaruAllah, to stop attacks and called for respect for international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and civilian objects.

Pakistan also strongly condemned the attack. Its Foreign Office said targeting a civilian airport was a serious violation of international law and a threat to regional peace and security. Islamabad reaffirmed its commitment to Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and security under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, which also involves Türkiye.

India, Türkiye, Canada, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Egypt, Qatar, Jordan and Palestinian officials were among those who condemned the attack or expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia. India called repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure “completely unacceptable,” while Qatar described the strikes as a threat to Saudi sovereignty, regional security and civil aviation. Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure could not be justified.

The attack was the third reported assault on Riyadh’s airport within a week, following other strikes that caused casualties and damage. The Houthis have also warned airlines and travellers against using Saudi airports, raising concerns over civilian aviation and further disruption to regional travel.

The latest violence comes amid renewed fighting in Yemen after the collapse of a ceasefire in July. The escalation has raised fears that the conflict could widen further, drawing in additional regional and international actors and complicating efforts to restore stability.