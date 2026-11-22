Madrid Conference on women rights in Afghanistan.

The fourth HearUs Summit opened in Madrid on Sunday, bringing together Afghan women leaders, international officials and human rights advocates to discuss women’s role in achieving justice, accountability and peace in Afghanistan.

The two-day gathering, held on November 22 and 23, is organised by Spain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in partnership with Women for Afghanistan. Its theme is “Afghan Women’s Leadership in Achieving Justice and Peace through Accountability.”

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares is scheduled to address the summit on Monday, alongside senior international figures and Afghan women’s rights advocates.

According to the programme, speakers include Pramila Patten, the United Nations special representative on sexual violence in conflict; Navanethem Pillay, a South African jurist and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights; and Fawzia Koofi, a former Afghan parliamentarian and chair of the board of Women for Afghanistan.

The first day is dedicated to discussions among Afghan women’s groups, with participants expected to explore ways to strengthen coordination, develop a shared vision and pursue collective action to increase women’s participation in peacebuilding, justice and accountability efforts.

Monday’s programme will feature four panel discussions focusing on women’s rights and the situation in Afghanistan. Topics include strengthening women’s resilience through education and economic independence, international mechanisms for justice and accountability, Islamic perspectives on the rights of women and girls, and women’s participation in shaping peace and security processes.

The summit will also launch a campaign to collect one million signatures in support of Afghan women and girls. Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Iceland’s former prime minister, is scheduled to introduce the initiative. Organisers also plan to recognise the recent achievements of Afghan women athletes.

Around 70 Afghan civil society activists, legal experts, religious scholars, diplomats, policymakers and representatives of international organisations are expected to take part, according to the summit agenda.

The gathering comes as Afghan women and girls continue to face extensive restrictions on education, employment and participation in public life under Taliban rule.

UN Women said in August that the Taliban authorities had issued more than 100 decrees affecting women and girls since returning to power in 2021, further restricting their rights and freedoms. The agency described Afghanistan as facing the world’s most severe women’s rights crisis.

UNICEF also reported in August that more than 2.6 million girls had been denied access to secondary education since the restrictions were imposed in 2021. Afghanistan remains the only country where girls and women are effectively barred from secondary and higher education, the agency said.

The HearUs initiative has provided a platform for Afghan women activists and international partners to press for stronger political engagement and accountability. Previous gatherings have called on the international community to ensure Afghan women are included in political processes concerning their country and to support efforts to protect their rights.

The fourth summit builds on earlier meetings and seeks to strengthen cooperation between Afghan women’s organisations and international partners, while turning political commitments into coordinated action on justice, equality and women’s participation in Afghanistan’s future.