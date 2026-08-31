Woman Dies During Childbirth in India After Viral Plea: “Save Me, Doctors Want to Kill Me”

A 25-year-old woman in India died during childbirth hours after recording a viral video in which she pleaded with her family to save her, saying, “They will kill me.” The incident has sparked nationwide outrage and prompted authorities to suspend doctors and launch a high-level investigation into alleged medical negligence.

The incident took place at Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh, where Kalpana Mishra had been admitted for the birth of her first child. According to The Times of India, both Kalpana and her newborn died shortly after delivery, while her family accused hospital staff of failing to provide timely medical care.

The viral video, recorded shortly before the delivery, shows Mishra crying, screaming and attempting to leave the labour ward while telling her relatives that her life was in danger. Hospital staff are seen trying to restrain her and persuade her to return for treatment, footage that has fueled widespread public anger.

Following the deaths, Mishra’s family staged protests outside the hospital, alleging serious medical negligence and demanding criminal action against those responsible. They also questioned the administration of anaesthesia and the treatment provided during and after childbirth.

The Madhya Pradesh government responded by suspending two doctors on duty pending an inquiry and constituting a five-member investigation committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the deaths. State Health Minister Rajendra Shukla described the incident as “deeply tragic” and said action would be taken if negligence is confirmed.

Hospital officials have denied allegations of negligence, saying the woman was treated according to established medical protocols and that the exact cause of death remains under investigation. They said disciplinary measures and further action will depend on the findings of the inquiry committee.

The case has reignited debate over maternal healthcare and patient safety in India’s government hospitals, with rights advocates calling for a transparent investigation and stronger accountability for maternal deaths during childbirth.