Why European Countries Are Moving Their Gold Reserves Out of North America

Photo/Reuters.

European central banks are increasingly moving gold reserves out of North America and closer to home as geopolitical tensions, wars and economic uncertainty prompt governments to strengthen control over one of their most important reserve assets.

The move gained attention this week after the Dutch central bank confirmed it had transferred 86 tonnes of gold from storage facilities in the United States and Canada to the Bank of England in London. Dutch officials said the relocation was intended to ensure the gold would be more readily available in the event of a severe international crisis.

The Netherlands holds about 313 tonnes of gold in reserve, and central bank Governor Olaf Sleijpen said the transfer was part of a broader effort to improve the country’s resilience and preparedness, adding that officials do not expect the reserves to be used under normal circumstances.

The Dutch decision follows a wider European trend. France has repatriated much of its gold from the United States, while Germany previously moved more than 216 tonnes of gold from storage in New York and Paris back to Germany as part of its reserve management strategy.

Analysts say the relocations are being driven by a combination of geopolitical instability, trade disputes, inflation and higher interest rates, as well as the need to keep gold in locations where it can be traded quickly during periods of market stress.

London has emerged as the preferred destination because it is one of the world’s largest gold trading hubs. The Bank of England stores around 400,000 gold bars worth more than £200 billion, making it one of the largest custodians of central bank gold reserves globally.

The shift comes as central banks have sharply increased gold purchases. According to the World Gold Council, central banks have bought an average of 1,000 tonnes of gold each year over the past four years, double the average annual purchases of the previous decade helping push gold prices to record highs earlier this year.

Experts say the relocations should not be seen as a prediction of an imminent global crisis. Instead, they describe the moves as a strategic effort by central banks to diversify storage locations, improve access to reserve assets and strengthen financial preparedness in an increasingly uncertain global environment.