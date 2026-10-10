WHO Urges Greater Mental Health Support in Afghanistan on World Mental Health Day

The World Health Organization’s representative in Afghanistan has warned that many Afghans are experiencing psychological distress because of bereavement and the hardships of daily life, urging greater attention to mental health care.

Dr. Edwin Ceniza Salvador made the remarks on Saturday, October 10, marking World Mental Health Day. He said mental health deserves the same attention as physical health and stressed that people experiencing psychological difficulties should know they are not alone and need support.

He said listening with empathy and without judgment, supporting one another and speaking openly about mental health could help build stronger families and healthier communities.

Salvador also highlighted this year’s World Mental Health Day theme, “Mental health in humanitarian emergencies,” emphasizing the importance of listening to people’s lived experiences and ensuring their voices are heard.

He urged Afghans to listen to one another, offer support and stand together so that no one is left without care or assistance.

World Mental Health Day is observed annually on October 10 to raise awareness of mental health issues, challenge stigma and promote access to mental health services and support.