WHO Reports 4 New Polio Cases in Afghanistan, Bringing 2026 Total to 23

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed four new cases of wild poliovirus in Afghanistan, raising the country’s total number of infections this year to 23 and highlighting the continued spread of the disease in one of the world’s last remaining polio-endemic countries.

According to WHO’s latest update, the new cases were identified in Lashkar Gah in Helmand province, Dangam district in Kunar province, Kamdesh district in Nuristan province, and Farah province. The cases were reported during the current epidemiological week as health authorities continue surveillance across the country.

Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan remain the only two countries in the world where wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) has not been eradicated. WHO says the latest cases underscore persistent transmission on both sides of the Afghanistan-Pakistan border despite repeated vaccination campaigns.

WHO’s 2026 surveillance map also shows continued detection of wild poliovirus in environmental samples collected from several areas in Afghanistan and Pakistan, indicating that the virus is still circulating even in locations where no human cases have yet been reported.

The United Nations health agency has repeatedly warned that gaps in vaccination coverage, insecurity, population displacement and limited access to children in some communities continue to hinder eradication efforts. Health experts say every unvaccinated child remains at risk of contracting the virus and contributing to its spread.

Polio is a highly infectious disease that primarily affects children under the age of five and can cause irreversible paralysis. While there is no cure, it can be prevented through multiple doses of oral polio vaccine and routine immunization.

WHO and UNICEF continue to support nationwide vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, but humanitarian agencies have warned that restrictions affecting health workers and inconsistent access to some areas have complicated efforts to reach all children during door-to-door immunization drives.

Last year, Afghanistan recorded 21 confirmed polio cases, while Pakistan reported 31 infections. The increase in Afghanistan’s case count this year has renewed concerns among global health organizations that eradication efforts could face further setbacks unless vaccination campaigns achieve broader and more consistent coverage.

WHO has urged Afghanistan health authorities and international partners to intensify immunization efforts, strengthen disease surveillance and ensure that every eligible child receives the polio vaccine to stop transmission before the virus spreads further.