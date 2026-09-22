White House Launches 24/7 “Trump TV” Amid Escalating Fight With Major US News Outlets

The White House has launched a 24-hour streaming platform called “TRUMP TV: The Essentials Station”, just days after President Donald Trump barred three major news organizations from White House access, intensifying a legal and political confrontation over press freedom in the United States.

The move comes as CNN, Politico and MS NOW have filed a federal lawsuit challenging the ban, while several major television networks have suspended participation in the White House television press pool in solidarity with the excluded outlets.

The new YouTube-based platform began broadcasting at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday with a replay of Trump’s Mount Rushmore speech marking America’s 250th anniversary. The White House said the channel will stream presidential speeches, administration announcements and other official content 24 hours a day, seven days a week, describing it as a direct source of information for the American public.

White House officials have portrayed Trump TV as a way to bypass what Trump repeatedly calls the “fake news” media and communicate directly with Americans. The administration says the livestream will be updated continuously with speeches, policy announcements and highlights from Trump’s presidency.

The launch followed Trump’s decision to revoke White House access for CNN, Politico and MS NOW, accusing the outlets of publishing false and hostile coverage of his administration. Reporters from the three organizations were later denied entry to the White House grounds after their press credentials were deactivated.

The three news organizations responded by filing a lawsuit in federal court, arguing that the ban violates protections for freedom of the press under the First Amendment and due process guarantees under the Fifth Amendment. They are seeking an expedited court order restoring access to White House events.

In a rare display of unity, ABC News, CBS News, CNN, Fox News and NBC News announced they would refuse to replace CNN in the White House television press pool after the administration removed CNN from its scheduled rotation. The decision disrupted the system through which one television network records presidential events on behalf of broadcasters worldwide.

The White House has defended the restrictions, arguing that the U.S. Constitution protects news organizations’ right to publish stories but does not guarantee permanent access to the White House press pool or briefing room. Administration officials have also cited previous disputes over media access during earlier administrations.

Trump has continued to criticize the banned outlets on his Truth Social platform, saying organizations that publish what he describes as false and defamatory reporting should not receive privileged access to the White House. He has also suggested that additional news organizations could face similar restrictions in the future.

Press freedom advocates and several U.S. media organizations have criticized the White House’s actions, arguing that restricting access based on editorial coverage sets a concerning precedent for independent journalism. The legal challenge is expected to test the limits of presidential authority over White House press access.