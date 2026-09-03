White House Account Shares Map Renaming Strait of Hormuz ‘Trump Strait’

A White House-affiliated account on X has shared a graphic map renaming the Strait of Hormuz as the “Trump Strait,” shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested changing the waterway’s name.

Trump made the proposal Wednesday in a post on Truth Social, asking whether the Strait of Hormuz should be renamed the “Trump Strait” now that he says the waterway is under U.S. control.

“Now that this Strait is under United States control, should we call it the ‘TRUMP STRAIT?’” Trump wrote, adding that the proposed name would be “hotter than ever,” like the United States.

Soon afterward, a White House-affiliated X account reposted Trump’s proposal and published a graphic showing a map of the Persian Gulf. In the graphic, the traditional name Strait of Hormuz had been replaced with “Trump Strait,” alongside an image of Trump.

The move appears to be symbolic rather than an official change to the internationally recognized name of the waterway. The Strait of Hormuz is a strategically important maritime passage between Iran and Oman and is one of the world’s most important routes for oil shipments.

Trump’s proposal comes as the conflict between the United States and Iran enters its seventh month, with the strait remaining a major focus of military and geopolitical tensions.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the United States has full control of the strategic waterway and has said Iran’s economy is collapsing. He has previously shared maps portraying the Strait of Hormuz as “new American territory.”

From Iran’s perspective, the proposed renaming has no legal or international basis. Iranian authorities would regard the Strait of Hormuz as an internationally recognized geographic name that cannot be changed through a U.S. presidential statement or a social-media post, including a graphic shared by a White House-affiliated account.