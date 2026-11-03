A British man completed a 28-year-long world trek and returned home. (Photo: Reuters)

British adventurer Karl Bushby has returned home to Hull after a 28-year, 31,000-mile journey around the world, reuniting with his mother and family.

The 57-year-old arrived in his hometown on Monday, November 2, completing an expedition that began in Punta Arenas, southern Chile, on November 1, 1998.

As Bushby reached his childhood home, his mother, Angela, greeted him with four words: “Where have you been?” She then embraced her son, whom she had not seen in a decade.

Bushby, who left home at the age of 29, was welcomed by hundreds of people in Hull before making the final journey to his mother’s house. He pushed his two-wheeled cart, known as “The Beast”, as crowds cheered him through the city.

“There has never been a welcome home quite like this,” he told the crowd, according to British media reports.

The former British paratrooper spent nearly three decades travelling across four continents and around 30 countries. He set himself two strict rules: he would not use motorised transport to advance his journey, and he would not return home until he had completed it on foot.

His route included some of the world’s most challenging terrain. He crossed the dangerous Darién Gap between Colombia and Panama, traversed the frozen Bering Strait between Alaska and Russia, and swam across the Caspian Sea and the English Channel.

The journey was repeatedly interrupted by dangerous conditions, border restrictions, visa difficulties, illness and financial problems. He was detained in Panama after crossing a restricted border area and later faced detention in Russia following the Bering Strait crossing.

Bushby also spent years trying to secure permission to travel through Russia. The COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine added further delays to an expedition he had initially expected to take considerably less time.

According to The Associated Press, Bushby said the journey was made possible by the support and kindness of people around the world.

The homecoming was also a family reunion. His son, Adam, now 36, was eight when Bushby left for the expedition. Bushby also met his 12-year-old granddaughter for the first time.

Speaking to reporters after his return, he said he remained close to his son despite spending much of his adult life away. He described meeting his mother again and walking along his childhood street as deeply emotional experiences.

Bushby said the Darién Gap and the journey through Alaska and the high Arctic were among the most difficult parts of the expedition.

After completing the journey, he said he was uncertain about his next steps. He returned with few possessions and said he planned to take time to work out what came next, although he had not ruled out future adventures.

The expedition, which covered approximately 31,000 miles (50,000 kilometres), has brought to an end a journey that began when Bushby left England in 1998 with the aim of walking around the world and returning home without using motorised transport.