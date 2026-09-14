WFP Warns of Rising Food Prices in Afghanistan

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) says prices of several essential food items in Afghanistan have increased over the past year, putting additional pressure on household purchasing power and agricultural producers.

According to a WFP market report published Monday, the price of wheat has risen by 13 percent compared with the same period last year. Medium-quality wheat flour increased by 12 percent, while high-quality flour rose by 7 percent.

Rice recorded some of the sharpest increases. The price of palawi rice rose by 22 percent, while shola rice increased by 35 percent, according to the WFP data. Cooking oil was 14 percent more expensive than a year earlier, while sugar prices increased by 11 percent.

WFP said Afghanistan’s overall markets have remained relatively stable, but higher food and agricultural commodity prices continue to affect families’ ability to afford basic necessities. The increases are also raising production costs for farmers and others working in the agricultural sector.

The latest figures come as Afghanistan faces a broader food and nutrition crisis. WFP says nearly 13.8 million people are projected to experience acute food insecurity in 2026, while about 4.9 million women and children are expected to require treatment for malnutrition. The agency has warned that high food prices, unemployment, reduced humanitarian funding and disruptions to supply routes are compounding pressure on vulnerable households.

In August, WFP also warned that child malnutrition had reached critical levels in one-third of Afghanistan’s provinces, with the situation expected to worsen through October amid severe funding shortages.

The rise in staple food prices is particularly significant in a country where many households already face limited incomes and depend heavily on basic commodities such as wheat, flour and rice. Recent Afghan market reporting has likewise documented substantial increases in the prices of flour, rice and cooking oil despite a decline in the local dollar exchange rate.

WFP has warned that continued increases in food costs, combined with shrinking humanitarian resources, could make it harder for vulnerable families to meet their basic food and nutrition needs.