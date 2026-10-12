WFP: Afghan Workers’ Purchasing Power Drops 25% as Jobs Decline and Food Costs Rise

The purchasing power of Afghanistan’s unskilled laborers has fallen 25% from a year ago, as limited work opportunities, lower wages and increased food prices continue to strain household access to food, the World Food Program (WFP) said in a new report.

In its latest market report, released Monday, October 12, the WFP said unskilled workers found employment for an average of just two days per week. Work availability was 14 percent lower than a year earlier and 21 percent below the three-year average.

Average wages for unskilled workers also declined by 5 percent compared with the same period last year, further reducing the income available to families dependent on daily labor.

The report also highlighted weakening purchasing power among livestock-dependent households. Selling a one-year-old female sheep could buy approximately 260 kilograms of low-priced wheat flour, down 12 percent from a year earlier and 7 percent below the three-year average.

The WFP said declining incomes and higher prices were making it increasingly difficult for vulnerable households to afford sufficient food. Rising fuel and fertilizer costs have also increased transportation and agricultural production expenses, putting additional pressure on supply chains and market prices.

Wheat grain and low-priced wheat flour each cost 10 percent more than a year earlier, while high-priced wheat flour rose by 6 percent, according to the report.

Some food prices eased during the first week of October. Palawi rice fell by 1.9 percent and Sholae rice by 1.7 percent over the week. However, their prices remained 17 percent and 31 percent higher, respectively, than a year earlier.

Other essential goods also recorded annual increases. Cooking oil prices rose by 12 percent, sugar by 10 percent and salt by 4 percent. By contrast, pulses fell by 12 percent and bread by 3 percent compared with the previous year. Potato prices declined by 4.1 percent during the first week of October, onions by 3.1 percent and tomatoes by 0.2 percent.

The findings reflect wider economic pressures facing Afghan households, particularly those without stable employment or alternative sources of income. In its broader Afghanistan emergency assessment, the WFP says 17.4 million people are projected to face severe food insecurity in 2026, while 4.9 million mothers and children are expected to experience malnutrition.

The WFP has warned that unemployment, poverty, recurrent natural disasters and reduced humanitarian funding continue to deepen Afghanistan’s hunger crisis. For families relying on daily wages, fewer days of work combined with higher living costs leave less money available for food and other basic needs.