The West Indies cricket team clinched the One Day International (ODI) series by defeating Afghanistan by 47 runs in second ODI match on Saturday in Lucknow of India.

West Indies set a target of 248 runs by losing 9 wickets in 50 overs after Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field first.

However, the Afghan batsmen could not chase the given target and lost all its wickets by scoring 200 runs from 45 overs.

West Indies defeated the Afghan team by 7 wickets in the opening match of the ODI series on Wednesday.

The two teams will play the third and last match of the series in Lucknow of India on 11th of November.