‘We Are at War with Afghans’: Pakistan Court Questions Visa Plea by 87 Students

The Islamabad High Court has questioned the legal basis of a petition seeking visa extensions for 87 Afghan students, with a judge also raising concerns over whether Afghan nationals can invoke the court’s constitutional jurisdiction amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

During a hearing, Justice Khadem Hussain Soomro questioned the petition’s admissibility and the legal status of the Afghan students, according to Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper.

The students’ lawyer told the court that the 87 Afghans had entered Pakistan in 2023 under the policies in force at the time, each holding a valid one-year visa issued with government authorization.

The court, however, questioned whether the students could rely on the constitutional jurisdiction of the Islamabad High Court to seek relief. Justice Soomro asked whether Pakistan’s Constitution grants Afghan nationals the right to invoke that jurisdiction in such circumstances.

The judge also questioned the validity of the power of attorney obtained from the 87 students and asked the lawyer on what legal basis he had accepted their authorization to represent them.

During the hearing, Soomro referred to the current tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan and asked the lawyer whether similar treatment would be extended to Indian students if they sought entry to Pakistan.

The judge also suggested that the Afghan students pursue the matter through diplomatic channels rather than constitutional litigation, including by approaching the Afghanistan Embassy to seek discussions with Pakistani authorities.

The case highlights the legal uncertainty facing Afghan nationals in Pakistan as Islamabad continues to tighten immigration controls and address security concerns linked to relations with the Taliban authorities in Kabul.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused the Taliban government of allowing militant groups, particularly the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), to operate from Afghanistan territory. Kabul has denied allowing Afghanistan to be used for attacks against Pakistan.

The students’ lawyer agreed to respond to the legal questions raised by the court at a subsequent hearing. The Islamabad High Court adjourned further proceedings without issuing a final ruling on the students’ visa-extension request.