Washington Rejects Investment Proposal for Afghanistan’s Mineral Sector

The U.S. State Department has rejected a proposal for American investment in Afghanistan’s mineral sector, saying Washington has no plans to engage with the current administration of Afghanistan.

Voice of America reported Wednesday, September 2, that a U.S. State Department spokesperson said Washington would not cooperate with the Taliban on the development of Afghanistan’s mineral resources.

The U.S. official said investment in Afghanistan’s mines under Taliban rule could contribute to the continuation of the group’s repressive policies toward the people of Afghanistan.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Taliban’s foreign minister, had said the group welcomed U.S. investment in Afghanistan’s mining, infrastructure, agriculture, and trade sectors.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Muttaqi said relations between the Taliban and the United States should not be assessed solely on the basis of their 20-year conflict and that both sides should focus on future cooperation.

Based on surveys conducted during Afghanistan’s former republic, the country’s mineral resources have been estimated to be worth at least $1 trillion. Lithium, cobalt, and niobium are among Afghanistan’s key mineral resources.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s spokesperson, also reiterated Wednesday the group’s desire to establish good relations with Washington, saying Afghanistan needs diplomatic and economic ties with the United States.