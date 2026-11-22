His songs ranged from romantic ballads to works reflecting national identity and the emotional experience of separation.

Afghan singer Wahid Saberi, whose musical journey began with improvised performances at school, has died in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, at the age of 65.

Saberi was found dead in his apartment on Saturday, November 21, after friends went to check on him following several unanswered calls. His death has prompted tributes from Afghan musicians, writers and fans.

Bahar Amada, a journalist with Afghanistan International, wrote on Facebook that people close to Saberi said he had suffered from a heart condition and died alone. According to Amada, friends discovered his body after failing to reach him by phone. His cup of tea was reportedly still full, suggesting he may have been dead for several days.

Nematullah Rahmani, head of the Afghanistan community association in Uzbekistan, also confirmed Saberi’s death to media outlets. He told Radio Azadi that the singer had a history of heart problems and was under medical supervision.

The news triggered an outpouring of grief among Afghan artists. Singer Farhad Darya, a former colleague in the Baran music group, wrote that his tears were falling like raindrops. Singer Aryana Sayeed said the news had broken her heart and urged people to value one another while they could.

Saberi’s path into music began during his teenage years at Habibia High School in Kabul. During school breaks, he sang for classmates and used classroom desks as makeshift drums. In a 2019 interview published by Hasht-e Subh, he recalled that while wealthier students spent their breaks at the school canteen, he and his friends gathered to make music and enjoy themselves. He described those informal performances as the beginning of his singing career.

Before pursuing music professionally, Saberi practised boxing and said he had won a championship in the 62-kilogram weight category. He later built a rudimentary drum kit from five-litre fuel containers and a washbasin, using it to accompany his singing.

He subsequently joined Kabul Group, led by musician Wahid Delawari, where he played percussion. His breakthrough came during an audition at Afghanistan’s national radio and television broadcaster. Although he had initially gone to take a test as a drummer, he seized an opportunity to sing Ahmad Zahir’s song “Az Ghamat Ey Nazanin.” Members of the audition panel initially mistook the recording for Zahir’s voice before learning it belonged to the young Saberi.

He recorded his first song for national radio and television in 1978. In the early 1980s, he joined the Baran music group, which included Farhad Darya, and became known for songs that remained popular with Afghan audiences. His best-known works included “Do Mawjood Ze Hasti Gerami Tar Ast” and “Yak Roz-e Boland-e Aftabi.”

Saberi also performed internationally, including at the Red Carnation festival in Russia, where he reportedly won third place in a competition featuring artists from 28 countries.

His death marks the loss of a familiar voice in Afghanistan music, whose songs became part of the cultural memories of generations.

In his 2019 interview, Saberi said he had already established himself as a singer before joining Baran, which was formed in 1983. He also recalled that he left Afghanistan for Tajikistan in 1992 and later moved to Uzbekistan, where he continued his musical career.

Over the years, he recorded more than 100 songs, according to his 2019 interview, and continued performing and recording music after his departure from Baran. His career also took him to several countries, including India, where he said he recorded songs with an Indian symphony orchestra.

Saberi’s death has renewed attention to a musical career that began with classmates gathered around classroom desks in Kabul and grew into a body of work remembered by Afghan audiences at home and abroad.