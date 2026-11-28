The body of renowned singer Wahid Saberi was laid to rest in Kabul on Saturday after being transferred from Tashkent, Uzbekistan, following his death last week.

Saberi was buried at Shohada-ye Salehin cemetery in Kabul on November 28, in a ceremony attended by fellow artists, cultural figures, admirers and members of the public.

Videos shared on social media showed mourners carrying his coffin on their shoulders as they accompanied him to his final resting place. His funeral procession drew a gathering of Afghans who came to pay their respects to the veteran musician.

The burial followed the family’s decision to transfer his body from Uzbekistan to Afghanistan. His funeral prayers had previously been held in Tashkent on November 25, with the participation of Afghanistan musicians, cultural activists and people living in Uzbekistan.

Saberi died in Tashkent on November 21. His death was confirmed by people close to him and prompted condolences from musicians, artists and cultural figures.

His body was reportedly discovered at his residence in the Uzbek capital after he had not been heard from for some time. he suffered from a heart condition.

Born in 1959 in Kabul, Saberi was among the recognised voices of Afghanistan’s music scene during the 1980s and 1990s. He began his musical career in 1978, when his first song was recorded at Afghanistan’s national radio and television broadcaster. He later joined the Baran music group in 1982, which was led by prominent Afghan musician Farhad Darya.

Among his best-known songs were Do Mojood Ze Hasti Gerami-Tar Ast and Yak Roz-e Boland-e Aftabi, which remained familiar to generations of Afghan music listeners. His performances and recordings helped establish his place among the country’s well-known singers.

His death prompted an outpouring of tributes on social media, with musicians and admirers remembering his contribution to Afghanistan music and the memories associated with his songs. His burial in Kabul marked his final return to his homeland after years of living in Uzbekistan.