Violence Spreads to Balochistan’s Pashtun Belt as TTP and Baloch Militants Expand Attacks

Armed attacks have surged in Pakistan’s Pashtun-majority districts of Balochistan, marking a significant expansion of militant violence into areas that had largely escaped the province’s long-running insurgency until recent months, according to report.

Pakistani authorities say the recent violence involves both Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch separatist groups, raising concerns that insecurity is spreading beyond traditional conflict zones in southwestern Pakistan. The escalation has also disrupted major trade corridors linking Balochistan with Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi.

The latest wave of attacks began in early June after five months during which no militant attacks were recorded in 11 Pashtun-majority districts of northern Balochistan, according to open-source conflict monitoring cited by Al Jazeera. Since then, at least 13 attacks have been reported across districts including Pishin, Ziarat, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Loralai and Harnai.

On September 1, Pakistani security forces said they repelled a major TTP assault on a customs facility at Ziarat Cross in Pishin district, about 100 kilometers northeast of Quetta. Authorities said several militants and six security personnel and customs officials were killed during the overnight attack.

Days later, gunmen ambushed a paramilitary convoy returning from Ziarat district. Local security officials told Al Jazeera that more than a dozen paramilitary personnel were killed, although Pakistan’s military has not officially confirmed the reported death toll. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the ambush.

Pakistan’s military has responded with a series of intelligence-based operations across Balochistan. The military said security forces killed 48 militants during raids in Mastung, Sibi, Quetta and Kalat districts over a 72-hour period and recovered weapons from militant hideouts. The military identified those killed as members of outlawed groups, including the TTP and the BLA.

Independent security data indicate that Balochistan has overtaken neighboring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Pakistan’s most violent province this year. The Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), cited by Al Jazeera, reported that July was the deadliest month of 2026 nationwide, with 25 attacks and 102 deaths recorded in Balochistan alone.

The deteriorating security situation has also affected Balochistan’s economy. Truck owners’ associations say the N-25 highway connecting Quetta to Karachi and the N-40 highway linking Quetta to the Iranian border at Taftan have become increasingly dangerous. According to business representatives cited by Al Jazeera, more than 100 cargo trucks have been set on fire in recent months, two drivers have been killed, and commercial activity through Quetta has fallen sharply.

The surge in violence has intensified tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Islamabad has repeatedly accused the Afghan Taliban of allowing TTP fighters to operate from Afghanistan territory, an allegation the Taliban denies. Pakistan’s military also recently said it killed 15 alleged TTP militants attempting to cross into North Waziristan from Afghanistan.

The expansion of militant attacks into Balochistan’s Pashtun-majority districts represents a new security challenge for Pakistan, threatening border stability, regional trade routes and counterterrorism efforts across the Afghanistan-Pakistan frontier.