Video Shows Gunmen Opening Fire at Actor Tiger Shroff

Video shows gunmen opening fire at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff at Mumbai on Sunday Evening/NDTV.

A video circulating online appears to show gunmen opening fire at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Sunday evening, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff escaped without gunshot injuries after unidentified gunmen opened fire at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening, injuring his driver and another person, police said.

The shooting occurred near Pushpa Narsee Park as Shroff was leaving a football ground in a BMW sedan. Videos circulating in Indian media show men firing toward the vehicle while people nearby run for cover.

Shroff’s driver, identified by police as Firdaus, sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm. Another person, an autorickshaw driver identified as Umesh Chauhan, was also injured. Both were taken for medical treatment, while police confirmed that Shroff had not suffered any gunshot injuries.

According to reports published by India Today, investigators formed multiple police teams to identify and locate those responsible. Officers are reviewing CCTV footage and examining the circumstances of the attack. A social media post attributed to gangsters Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu claimed responsibility in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi group, but police have not confirmed the post’s authenticity or established the group’s involvement.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear. Authorities are continuing their investigation and have not publicly established who ordered the attack or whether it was connected to threats against other Bollywood figures.

The incident has renewed concerns about security for high-profile actors in Mumbai, where previous shootings and threats involving celebrities have drawn attention to alleged links between organized crime networks and the entertainment industry.