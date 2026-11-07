A 26-year-old Venezuelan man has been arrested near the White House after allegedly telling US Secret Service officers that voices in his head instructed him to kill President Donald Trump, authorities said.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) identified the suspect as Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, who was found in a parked vehicle on Constitution Avenue in Washington, DC, late Thursday, November 5.

According to NBC News, Secret Service officers initially approached him for a welfare check after finding him asleep inside a blue Ford F-150 pickup truck. Court documents say he used Google Translate to tell officers that he had weapons in the vehicle and wanted to hand them over to the government.

DHS said the suspect subsequently told officers that voices in his head had directed him to travel to Washington and kill Trump.

A search of the vehicle uncovered three firearms: an AR-15-style rifle, a MAC-10 handgun and a Glock 43X pistol, along with dozens of rounds of ammunition, according to authorities.

The vehicle had been reported stolen, although Chrinos told investigators it belonged to his employer, who had lent it to him. He also said he had purchased the weapons about a month earlier and had been living in the vehicle.

Chrinos faces multiple charges, including unlawful transportation and possession of firearms and ammunition, carrying weapons without the required licences, unauthorised use of a motor vehicle, theft and receiving stolen property.

Authorities have not announced an attempted-assassination charge. The suspect remained in custody on Friday and was expected to appear in federal court on Monday. It was not immediately clear whether he had legal representation.

DHS said Chrinos entered the United States through Texas in March 2024, was arrested by Border Patrol agents and was later released. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged a request to keep him in custody for possible immigration proceedings.

US Secret Service Director Sean Curran praised officers for de-escalating the encounter but expressed concern over the number of threats against protected officials.

“This is the latest example of Secret Service personnel relying on extensive training and experience to de-escalate a volatile situation,” Curran said.

The arrest comes amid heightened security concerns following several threats and attacks involving Trump and members of his administration. Trump was wounded in a shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in July 2024, while another armed suspect was arrested near his Florida golf course later that year.

The latest incident adds to concerns over security around the White House, although authorities have not said that Chrinos had carried out an organised assassination plot.