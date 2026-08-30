Venezuela Says 25-Year US Oil Deal Will Preserve Sovereignty Despite Trump’s Claims

AFP.

Venezuela’s government says a newly announced energy agreement with the United States will remain in force for 25 years and is aimed at increasing oil production while preserving the country’s sovereignty over its natural resources, responding to claims by US President Donald Trump about the deal.

Delcy Rodríguez, interim president of Venezuela, who announced the agreement late Friday, described it as a “historic” deal that would help revive Venezuela’s economy, boost government revenues and increase crude oil production to 1.5 million barrels per day. She said the agreement would preserve Venezuela’s control over its oil resources and play a key role in the country’s future.

Rodríguez’s remarks came after Donald Trump said Washington had secured majority control over more than 65 billion barrels of Venezuela’s proven oil reserves through a new agreement involving private companies. Trump described the reserves as roughly one-fifth of Venezuela’s vast oil wealth.

However, Trump provided few details about the legal or financial structure of the agreement and did not identify the oil fields or private companies involved. It also remains unclear how the United States would exercise the claimed majority control over those reserves.

The differing statements highlight competing narratives from Washington and Caracas over the scope of the agreement. While Trump portrayed it as giving the United States significant control over Venezuelan oil assets, Venezuelan officials insist the deal does not compromise the country’s sovereignty over its natural resources.