Vatican Confirms Pope Leo XIV Has Lung Cancer After Surgery

Pope Leo XIV has been diagnosed with lung cancer after undergoing surgery to remove the lower lobe of his right lung at a hospital in Rome, the Vatican said, adding that the operation was successful and ended without complications.

The 71-year-old pontiff has lung adenocarcinoma, a common type of lung cancer, according to a Vatican medical bulletin released on Tuesday. Tissue tests conducted during the operation confirmed the diagnosis, which doctors had suspected after identifying a growth during recent medical examinations.

The surgery took place at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, where Pope Leo was admitted on Tuesday. Professor Stefano Margaritora, head of thoracic surgery at the hospital, said doctors removed the lower lobe of the pope’s right lung using a video-assisted surgical technique.

The procedure itself lasted approximately 90 minutes and was completed without complications, the Vatican said. The pope regained consciousness normally after the operation and was resting in his hospital room.

The Vatican expects Pope Leo to remain in hospital for about a week to recover. All his public engagements have been cancelled through October 20, while the potential impact of his condition on his planned November visit to South America remains uncertain.

The Vatican has not disclosed the tumour’s size, whether the cancer has spread to nearby lymph nodes or what further treatment may be required. Those details are important in determining the stage of the disease and whether additional treatment will be necessary, according to medical experts cited by Reuters.

Pope Leo, whose birth name is Robert Francis Prevost, was elected leader of the Roman Catholic Church in May 2025 following the death of Pope Francis. Born in Chicago in 1955, he became the first American pope and previously spent many years serving as a priest and bishop in Peru.

His diagnosis marks a significant health development during his papacy. Before his election, he was not widely known to have experienced major health problems, although he was hospitalised with typhoid fever while serving in Peru in 1985.

Pope Francis, his predecessor, experienced several hospitalisations during the final years of his life and died in April 2025 at the age of 88.

The pope leads the Roman Catholic Church, which has approximately 1.4 billion members worldwide. Although Vatican administrative operations continue during his hospitalisation, decisions requiring the pope’s personal approval may be postponed.