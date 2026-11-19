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A Vincent van Gogh masterpiece has sold for a record $190.4 million at Sotheby’s in New York, setting a new auction record for the Dutch painter after a dispute over its Nazi-era ownership was resolved.

The painting, Châtaigniers en fleurs (Chestnut Trees in Blossom), was sold on Wednesday, November 18, with the final price including auction fees. The hammer price was $165 million, exceeding its estimated value of $180 million once fees were added, according to Reuters.

Created in May 1890 in Auvers-sur-Oise, France, the painting depicts flowering chestnut trees along a village road, with figures carrying parasols beneath the branches. It dates from the final months of Van Gogh’s life, when he was living in the village northwest of Paris.

The sale surpassed the artist’s previous auction record of $117.2 million, set in November 2022 when his 1888 painting Orchard with Cypresses was sold at Christie’s in New York. The latest sale also made Chestnut Trees in Blossom the fourth-most expensive painting ever sold at auction, according to The National.

The auction followed a dispute involving the descendants of Samuel Fischer, a German-Jewish publisher who acquired the painting in Paris in 1909. Fischer’s family sold the work in 1936, during the Nazi era, amid financial difficulties and persecution of Jewish people in Germany.

The family’s heirs had challenged the circumstances of the sale, arguing that their predecessors had been forced to part with the painting because of financial pressures caused by Nazi persecution. They had called on Sotheby’s to establish that the transaction reflected fair market value and that the family would have sold the artwork regardless of the political circumstances.

The dispute was resolved shortly before the auction. Sotheby’s announced on Tuesday that an agreement had been reached between the current owners, the Blaquier-Arrieta family, and all legal descendants of Hedwig and Samuel Fischer, allowing the sale to proceed. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The Fischer heirs welcomed the agreement, saying it acknowledged their family’s suffering during the Nazi era and honoured Gisela Berman Fischer’s efforts to seek justice for her family.

The Blaquier-Arrieta family acquired the painting in 1975 and had kept it in its private collection for decades. The artwork had been largely absent from public view for more than 50 years before its recent exhibition and auction.

Van Gogh, who died in July 1890 at the age of 37, is regarded as one of the most influential figures in post-Impressionist art. His works, including The Starry Night, Sunflowers and Irises, remain among the most recognised and sought-after paintings in the international art market.