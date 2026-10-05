Uzbekistan Seizes More Than 52 Kg of Drugs Smuggled From Afghanistan

Uzbek customs authorities have seized 52.595 kilograms of hashish and opium allegedly smuggled from Afghanistan in a cargo truck in the southern Surkhandarya region, according to the country’s Customs Committee.

The seizure took place late on October 1 at the Ayritom border customs post, after a service dog alerted officers to an empty cargo truck entering Uzbekistan from Afghanistan at about 10:30 p.m. A subsequent detailed inspection uncovered 98 packages hidden beneath the floor of the trailer.

Authorities said 79 of the packages contained 42.335 kilograms of hashish, while the remaining 19 contained 10.260 kilograms of opium. The packages were reportedly wrapped in four layers of polyethylene, foil and adhesive tape in an apparent attempt to make them more difficult to detect with X-ray inspection equipment.

According to Uzbek authorities, the seized drugs were estimated to be equivalent to nearly 340,000 individual doses. The case was identified through cooperation between customs officers, border troops, the State Security Service and internal affairs authorities, with procedural measures underway.

The Customs Committee said its officers, working with other law-enforcement agencies, had seized more than 1.9 tonnes of narcotics in Uzbekistan since the beginning of 2026.

The seizure highlights continuing concerns over drug trafficking along Uzbekistan’s border with Afghanistan. Surkhandarya, which borders Afghanistan, is also an important cross-border trade and transit area between the two countries.