Uzbekistan Confirms Delivery of Chinese J-10C Fighter Jets

Uzbekistan has officially confirmed the arrival of Chinese-made J-10C multirole fighter jets, marking a significant step in the country’s effort to modernize its aging air force and deepen military cooperation with Beijing.

Uzbekistan’s Defense Ministry released video footage showing the new aircraft flying over the country, confirming that the fighters have entered operational service and begun patrols to protect Uzbekistan’s airspace. The jets were publicly displayed for the first time during celebrations marking the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan’s independence.

According to available reports, Tashkent has agreed to purchase more than 20 J-10C fighters from China, with at least six aircraft delivered in the first phase. Unofficial reports indicate that the first batch has been deployed at the Karshi-Khanabad air base.

The acquisition represents a major shift for Uzbekistan, whose air force has historically relied heavily on Soviet-era aircraft, including MiG-29 and Su-27 fighters. Many of these aircraft are decades old, making maintenance, modernization and access to spare parts increasingly difficult.

The deal also highlights the growing defense relationship between Uzbekistan and China. Tashkent previously purchased Chinese-made HQ-9B and FM-90 air-defense systems, with military cooperation between the two countries expanding in recent years.

The J-10C, developed by China’s Chengdu Aerospace Corporation, is a single-engine, multirole fighter generally classified as a 4+ generation aircraft. It is equipped with modern avionics, electronic warfare systems and an advanced radar designed to track and engage multiple targets.

The fighter can reportedly reach speeds of around Mach 2.2 and has 11 external weapons stations. Its weapons package can include precision-guided munitions for ground targets as well as air-to-air missiles such as the PL-10 short-range missile and PL-15 long-range missile.

The purchase could make Uzbekistan one of the largest foreign operators of Chinese combat aircraft after Pakistan if the full order is delivered. For Tashkent, the move provides an opportunity to replace aging Soviet-era fighters while diversifying its military suppliers beyond Russia.

The acquisition also reflects a broader trend in Central Asia, where governments are seeking to modernize their armed forces while maintaining strategic relationships with multiple major powers. Uzbekistan’s decision to acquire advanced Chinese fighters could therefore strengthen its air-defense capabilities while further expanding Beijing’s military-technical influence in the region.