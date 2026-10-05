US Withdraws B-1 Bombers From UK Base After Suspected Terror Plot

The United States has withdrawn all B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford in Britain and redeployed them to their home bases in the United States, about a week after several people were arrested near the base on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack.

A Pentagon spokesman said operational-security considerations prevented the United States from announcing the movement of the aircraft in real time. Reuters reported that about 12 B-1 bombers had been stationed at RAF Fairford and had been used in U.S. strikes against Iran.

The Pentagon did not publicly say that the suspected plot was the direct reason for the withdrawal. However, Reuters reported that the aircraft were removed amid security concerns over possible threats to the base. The Associated Press also reported that U.S. bombers stationed at Fairford had been returned to their home bases following an investigation into a suspected terror plot targeting the facility.

The security incident began on September 27, when British police received a report about three suspicious vans near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. Five British men in their 20s from London were arrested on suspicion of explosives offences and later on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act. They were subsequently released on bail under strict conditions while the investigation continued.

British authorities have investigated several possible lines of inquiry, including potential links to Iran, Russia or non-state militant groups. Prime Minister Andy Burnham later said there were “strong indications” that Iran had played a role in the incident. Tehran has rejected the allegation as unfounded.

A separate security case also involved a dual British-Iranian national who was arrested in London on suspicion of plotting a terrorist attack. According to AP, six people in total have been detained and subsequently released on bail in connection with the wider investigation.

The Fairford incident triggered a major security response. Residents of 85 homes in nearby Whelford were temporarily evacuated, while bomb-disposal specialists examined the three vans. British counterterrorism officials said investigators had not concluded whether the incident was state-backed, and police have continued examining multiple possible explanations. AP reported that authorities had not found viable explosives in the vehicles.

RAF Fairford, about 160 kilometers west of London, is a strategically important U.S.-operated facility that has hosted American B-1 and B-52 bombers for decades. During the current conflict with Iran, the base has been used for U.S. military operations against Iranian targets. Iran has previously said that facilities used to attack its territory could be considered legitimate targets.

The withdrawal of the B-1 bombers comes as Washington continues to consider further military action against Iran. Although the aircraft have returned to the United States, the U.S. military continues to maintain a significant presence in the Middle East, with additional naval forces also being deployed to the region.