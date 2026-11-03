The first group of Syrian pilgrims departed from Damascus International Airport en route to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj pilgrimage, on May 18, 2025. The departure coincided with a field visit by Syrian Minister of Awqaf, Dr. Mohammad Abu Al-Khair Shukri, who inspected the pilgrims’ conditions and monitored the procedures in place at the airport. (Photo by Rami Alsayed/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The US Embassy in Riyadh has warned American citizens of possible Houthi attacks on Saudi airports, airspace closures and flight disruptions, as regional hostilities intensify.

In a security alert issued on Monday, November 2, the embassy said Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement had targeted civilian airports and other critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, causing civilian casualties and serious travel disruptions. It warned that the conflict could escalate rapidly beyond the immediate area.

The embassy urged US citizens to exercise extreme caution when using airports in the Kingdom and to check flight departure information directly with airlines and airport authorities before travelling.

The warning came as the Houthis claimed on Monday that they had launched drones towards Dammam airport in eastern Saudi Arabia, an early-warning radar installation in Jizan and a military transport aircraft at Jizan airport.

Reuters reported that Saudi authorities had not immediately confirmed the alleged attacks. The Houthi statement did not provide further details about the drones or say whether they had reached their targets.

The US Embassy also reiterated that Washington had ordered non-emergency government employees and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia, effective October 23, because of security risks.

US government employees working in the Kingdom now require special authorisation from the Chief of Mission to use Saudi airports following recent missile and drone attacks, according to the embassy.

The latest warning follows weeks of heightened tensions involving the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government. Reuters reported on October 30 that the intensifying fighting had opened another volatile front in the wider regional conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

The embassy advised Americans to monitor developments and confirm their travel arrangements with airlines and airports, warning that further attacks could lead to airport closures, cancelled flights and wider disruption.

The alert underscores growing concerns over the impact of the escalating conflict on civilian infrastructure and regional air travel.