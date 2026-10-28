US President Donald Trump alongside a US aircraft carrier in the Middle East, illustrating reports of preparations for possible renewed military strikes against Iran.

The United States has warned several Gulf Arab countries to prepare for a possible “short, intense” military campaign against Iran after the November 3 midterm elections, as Washington and Israel reportedly prepare for renewed strikes, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The warnings were conveyed through diplomatic and military channels, according to the Journal, citing people briefed on the discussions. The report said US President Donald Trump is leaning towards a major new attack that could target Iranian infrastructure and nuclear facilities, although he has not made a final decision.

The reported preparations come as US and Israeli forces strengthen their military readiness in the region. According to the Journal, the US military is moving a Patriot air defence system from Texas to bolster regional missile defences and has relocated some personnel from bases considered vulnerable to potential Iranian retaliation.

US forces are also replenishing ammunition stocks and preparing bombers and fighter jets for possible operations. An additional aircraft carrier strike group and a Marine expeditionary unit are expected to join US forces in the Middle East next month, the newspaper reported.

The developments follow earlier reporting by ABC News that the United States and Israel were preparing plans for possible renewed attacks on Iran after the midterm elections. The reports cited sources familiar with military planning and said the preparations could also be intended to pressure Tehran into reaching a diplomatic agreement.

The White House declined to comment on specific military plans. It said Trump keeps all options available to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. The administration has not publicly confirmed that a new attack has been authorised.

Israel has also prepared plans and potential targets for renewed strikes, according to the Journal. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has advocated further military action against Iran, the report said, while the final decision on US involvement remains with Trump.

Meanwhile, regional mediators continue efforts to revive negotiations between Washington and Tehran, but the diplomatic push has yet to produce a breakthrough.

Iran has warned that renewed attacks could prompt retaliation against economic and civilian targets across the region. Such a response could threaten Gulf infrastructure and deepen instability across the Middle East.