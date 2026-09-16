US Warns Citizens to Reconsider Travel to Saudi Arabia Over Iran Missile Threats

The United States has issued a Level 3 “Reconsider Travel” advisory for Saudi Arabia, warning American citizens of ongoing security risks linked to Iranian drone and missile attacks, armed conflict, terrorism, exit bans, and local laws.

The U.S. Department of State updated its travel advisory on Tuesday, urging Americans to reconsider non-essential travel to Saudi Arabia as regional tensions remain high following months of military confrontation between the United States and Iran. The advisory also instructs Americans not to travel to areas near Saudi Arabia’s border with Yemen because of heightened terrorist and missile threats.

According to the State Department, Iran continues to pose a threat of missile and drone attacks targeting U.S. military facilities, airports, diplomatic sites, energy infrastructure, and other locations associated with American interests across Saudi Arabia. The advisory warns that falling debris from intercepted missiles and drones also poses a safety risk in populated areas.

The updated guidance follows renewed Houthi missile and drone attacks against Saudi territory in recent weeks. The Iran-backed Houthis have threatened additional strikes on Saudi Arabia, while fighting in Yemen has intensified along the Red Sea coast and near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, raising concerns about regional security and global shipping routes.

The State Department said commercial flights continue to operate in Saudi Arabia but warned that air travel has been disrupted periodically because of the regional conflict. U.S. government employees face additional travel restrictions, including a ban on travel within 20 miles of the Yemen border and limits on visits to parts of Jizan, Asir, Najran, and Qatif without special authorization.

The advisory also warns Americans about Saudi Arabia’s strict local laws, including regulations governing social media activity. It says U.S. citizens have been detained over online posts considered critical of the Saudi government or public order, including content published outside Saudi Arabia before entering the country.

Saudi Arabia has faced increasing security pressure as the conflict involving Iran and its regional allies has escalated. Houthi attacks have targeted military sites, oil infrastructure, and areas near major cities, while the kingdom has strengthened air defenses and expanded security alerts in response to the renewed threat.

The U.S. government advised citizens traveling to Saudi Arabia to remain alert in crowded public places, monitor local security updates, keep travel documents accessible, and prepare emergency departure plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance. The advisory says the security situation remains fluid and could deteriorate with little warning.