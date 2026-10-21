A US visa document illustrating the Trump administration’s visa revocation policy.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has revoked more than 300,000 US visas since January 2025, the State Department said on Tuesday, October 20, as Washington continues its crackdown on immigration. The latest figure marks a sharp increase from the more than 175,000 revocations reported in August.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott announced the figure on the social media platform X, saying the administration had revoked visas at a faster pace than any previous US government. He said the policy targeted foreign nationals who break the law, commit fraud or threaten national security.

The administration says its stricter immigration policies and deportation campaign are intended to improve domestic security. However, rights advocates have raised concerns about due process, freedom of expression and potential discrimination against ethnic minorities.

Among the most controversial cases are visa revocations involving foreign nationals who participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Other cases involved foreign nationals whose social media comments concerned the killing of conservative political commentator Charlie Kirk.

The administration has also tightened social media screening for immigrants and visa applicants. Rights advocates argue that such measures could discourage political expression and subject migrants to increased scrutiny. They have also accused the government of using national security concerns to justify broader actions against immigrant communities, including Somali Americans in Minnesota.

The latest announcement follows an earlier State Department update on August 10, when officials reported more than 175,000 visa revocations since Trump began his second term in January 2025. The new total indicates that the pace of cancellations has accelerated in recent months.

Trump campaigned in 2024 on a promise to curb illegal immigration and expand deportations. His administration has also introduced measures that make some legal immigration routes more costly, including higher fees for certain employment-based visas.