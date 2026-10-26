US-Uzbekistan Partnership | Photo: AFP

The United States and Uzbekistan signed 54 agreements valued at about $12 billion and opened a new strategic dialogue during Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to Samarkand on October 19. The deals broaden a partnership first declared more than two decades ago.

Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade said the agreements were concluded at the second meeting of the Uzbekistan-US Business and Investment Council, The Times of Central Asia reported. Sergio Gor, the US ambassador to India and special envoy for South and Central Asia, put the value at “around $12 billion in investment.”

Published accounts do not include a full list, and it is unclear which agreements are binding contracts and which are memorandums of intent. Among the companies named are Wabtec, which plans to produce railway equipment locally, and the minerals firms ReElement Technologies, Traxys and Trafigura.

Rubio and Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov co-chaired the first session of an Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue, Gazeta.uz reported. The talks covered trade, energy, critical minerals, technology and security.

Uzbekistan also signed the Artemis Accords on civil space cooperation, and Rubio welcomed Tashkent’s interest in American civil nuclear technology, the State Department said.

“This is not the end. This is the beginning,” Rubio said, according to The Times of Central Asia.

Washington and Tashkent signed a strategic partnership declaration in March 2002. At the time, US forces were using bases in Central Asia for operations in Afghanistan, according to the Associated Press. A critical minerals memorandum followed in September 2024.

In February, the heads of the US International Development Finance Corporation and the Export-Import Bank signed a statement of intent to build a joint investment framework. It includes a proposed holding company for minerals, energy and infrastructure projects.

At the broader C5+1 meeting, the United States and the foreign ministers of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan pledged to develop the Trans-Caspian trade route and expand mineral processing. They also agreed to cooperate against terrorism and trafficking, according to their joint statement. Published summaries of the statement do not mention Afghanistan.

All five countries maintain significant ties with Russia and, to varying degrees, China. Rubio acknowledged as much, saying countries want as many relationships as possible, Reuters reported.

Whether the announcements turn into investment remains to be seen. Analyst Abduvali Soyibnazarov told The Times of Central Asia that success should be measured by how many projects secure financing and move forward, not by how many memorandums are signed.