USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier

The United States is deploying up to 10,000 additional sailors and Marines to the Middle East, including the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier strike group and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, as President Donald Trump reportedly considers renewed strikes against Iran.

Fox News reported on October 20, citing two US officials, that the forces are expected to reach the region by the end of November. The deployment includes the aircraft carrier strike group and an amphibious force carrying Marines and sailors.

The reported deployment could bring a third US aircraft carrier to the region, alongside the USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington. However, reports indicate that the Roosevelt may replace the George Washington rather than operate alongside both carriers for an extended period.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the planned reinforcements would add between 9,000 and 10,000 personnel. The figure includes sailors assigned to the carrier strike group and personnel accompanying the Marine expeditionary unit. Fox News put the additional deployment at approximately 10,000 sailors and Marines.

The 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit is travelling with the USS Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group. Fox News reported that the group typically includes about 4,200 Marines and sailors. The carrier strike group accounts for several thousand additional personnel.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt departed San Diego on September 27, according to the US Naval Institute’s news service, USNI News. The carrier later arrived at Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan on October 16 before leaving the port on October 19 for the Keen Sword 27 military exercise. The exercise involves US and Japanese forces and other partner countries.

The reported deployment comes as Trump weighs further military action against Iran following the US midterm elections in November, according to reports citing US officials. The reported plans do not establish that the president has made a final decision to launch additional strikes.

The timing and final composition of the deployment remain subject to confirmation. The Pentagon has not been directly quoted in the sources reviewed confirming every detail of the reported plans.

The deployment would add to an existing US military presence in the region. Al Jazeera reported, citing a US official, that approximately 50,000 US service members were already stationed across the Middle East. The additional forces could expand Washington’s military options.