Iran’s economy could contract by 25% by March 2027 under US pressure, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a television interview.

Al Jazeera reported early Monday, November 16, that Bessent made the prediction during an interview with Fox News, describing Washington’s economic pressure campaign against Tehran as one of the most extensive efforts to isolate a country financially.

Bessent attributed the projected contraction to the Trump administration’s campaign of economic isolation, which seeks to cut off Iran’s access to international financial networks and restrict its ability to generate revenue.

“To put this into perspective, during the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Russian economy contracted by 22% over three years. So, this is one of the fastest collapses in history,” Bessent said.

He described the sanctions campaign, directed by US President Donald Trump, as “the greatest economic isolation in the history of the world against a single country.”

The latest remarks come as Washington intensifies its economic pressure on Tehran through sanctions, restrictions on oil exports and measures targeting financial institutions and commercial networks accused of facilitating Iranian trade.

The campaign, known as Operation Economic Outcast, was launched in August and is intended to further restrict Iran’s access to foreign currency and international financial channels.

In an earlier interview with Iran International on October 26, Bessent warned that Iran’s economy could contract by more than 25% between March 2026 and March 2027. He also predicted worsening fuel shortages and said the country was facing growing difficulties securing foreign currency to finance imports.

Bessent claimed that Iran’s oil exports had been severely disrupted, saying there had been no recent oil loadings at Kharg Island, the country’s principal crude export terminal, and that domestic production was beginning to weaken.

Washington has also expanded its pressure beyond maritime restrictions. According to Iran International, the US military announced Task Force Iron Gate on November 7 to disrupt the movement of weapons, sanctioned materials and illicit revenue through Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea.

The growing economic pressure comes amid broader tensions between Washington and Tehran, including disputes over Iran’s nuclear programme, regional armed groups and the ongoing conflict involving the two countries.