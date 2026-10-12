US Threatens to Suspend Intelligence Sharing, Arms Purchases if Ukraine Continues Russia Energy Strikes

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to suspend weapons procurement and intelligence sharing with Ukraine unless Kyiv halts attacks on Russian oil refineries and other energy infrastructure, the Financial Times reported Sunday, citing European officials.

According to the newspaper, U.S. officials contacted Kyiv and European capitals on Saturday and Sunday to press Ukraine to stop the strikes. The reported warning included a possible suspension of the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), a mechanism through which NATO allies finance purchases of U.S. weapons for Ukraine.

The report came after Trump announced what he described as an immediate “energy ceasefire” between Russia and Ukraine. In a social media post Sunday, he said both sides had agreed to stop attacks on energy facilities and warned them not to violate the arrangement. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv was still waiting for details from Washington.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was prepared to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries if Moscow also stopped attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. He stressed that any de-escalation must be mutual and backed by credible guarantees.

Meanwhile, Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure continued. Ukrainian officials reported strikes on energy facilities, including a power plant in Kharkiv, raising doubts about whether a reciprocal ceasefire had been agreed or implemented.

The dispute comes as Washington seeks to reduce pressure on global fuel markets and push both sides toward a halt in attacks on energy infrastructure. Trump has blamed Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries for contributing to higher diesel prices in the United States, while Zelenskyy has pointed to the impact of the wider conflict in the Middle East.

The reported U.S. warning highlights a growing tension between Washington’s efforts to broker a ceasefire and Kyiv’s insistence that any suspension of attacks must apply equally to Russia and Ukraine. Whether the proposed energy truce will be formalized and monitored remains unclear.