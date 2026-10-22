Large plume of black smoke rises at King Khalid International Airport.Credit: Reuters

The United States has ordered non-emergency government employees and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia following a series of deadly attacks on the kingdom’s airports and energy infrastructure, as security concerns grow across the region.

US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said on Wednesday, October 21, that the departure order applied to non-emergency US government personnel and their families in Saudi Arabia. He cited attacks attributed to Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement against civilian airports and critical infrastructure, warning that the violence had caused casualties and significant travel disruptions.

Saudi authorities reported that three people were killed in two separate incidents on Wednesday. At the Shaybah oilfield, falling debris from a drone intercepted by Saudi air defences killed two people and injured two others, according to the Energy Ministry. The victims were a Filipino and a Nepali national, while the injured were Pakistani and Indian nationals.

The ministry said the drone had targeted a processing facility at the Saudi Aramco-operated oilfield near the border with the United Arab Emirates. Debris sparked a fire in a contractor’s vehicle outside the facility, but oilfield operations were not affected. Authorities did not identify who launched the drone.

Separately, an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, in eastern Saudi Arabia, killed one person and injured eight others, according to the kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation. The incident also caused material damage, while the injuries ranged from minor to serious.

The US decision comes amid a broader escalation of hostilities involving the Houthis and Saudi Arabia. Washington has warned that attacks on civilian infrastructure could further disrupt travel and threaten regional security.

The US Embassy in Riyadh also issued a security alert warning of the possibility of further attacks. Although reports have raised concerns about security at other US diplomatic missions in the Gulf, the State Department clarified that its formal ordered departure applied to non-emergency personnel and their families in Saudi Arabia only.

The latest incidents add to pressure on Saudi Arabia’s transport and energy infrastructure at a time of wider regional instability. The attacks have heightened concerns about the safety of civilians, international travel and vital energy facilities.